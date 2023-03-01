Charleston Police searching for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who may be experiencing mental health issues.

Aaron Stonecypher, 32, was reported missing by a friend after he was last seen on Sunday in the West Ashley area.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Stonecypher does not have any known means of communication or a vehicle, police say.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

