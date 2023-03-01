Cougars rally to take midweek from palmetto rival Coastal Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Senior infielder Will Baumhofer continued his hot streak at the plate delivering an opposite-field two-run, go-ahead double in the eighth inning as Charleston (4-3) defeated in-state rival Coastal Carolina (4-3) 4-3 Tuesday afternoon.

Jared Kirven added three hits on the night none bigger than his two-out single through the right side to set the scene for Baumhofer’s heroics.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 4, Coastal Carolina 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (4-3), Coastal Carolina (4-4)

How It Happened

Coastal Carolina struck first on a two-run opposite field home run in the second inning. Jack Billings and Darin Horn held the Cougar offense in check allowing just three hits across the first six scoreless innings.

The Chanticleers would add on to their lead with a solo home run in the sixth but that would be it for the rest of night.

Charleston got on the board in the seventh as Jared Kirven led off with a double to left then came around to score on an infield single and throwing error.

Luke Wood delivered a pinch-hit, two-out RBI double to right center bringing the Cougars within 3-2 through seven innings.

Jared Kirven delivered another huge hit as he snuck a ball through the right side to keep the eighth inning alive for Charleston.

In the very next at-bat Will Baumhofer capped the Cougar comeback with a two-out, two-run double down the left field line to give Charleston their first lead of the night.

William Privette tossed two perfect innings to earn the win and put the finishing touch on Charleston’s third-straight win.

Key Cougars

Will Baumhofer finished 1-for-4 at the plate but came up clutch with the game-winning two-run double in the eighth inning.

Jared Kirven added a 3-for-4 performance at the dish scoring two runs including the game-winner.

Cole Mathis tossed four innings of three-hit, eight-strikeout baseball setting a new career high for punched tickets.

Luke Wood added a pinch-hit, two-out double to right center to make the game 3-2 through seven innings.

William Privette and Bobby Alexander shut down the Chanticleer bats over the final 2.1 innings to preserve the comeback win.

Notes

Cole Mathis struck out eight Chanticleers over his four innings of work setting a new career high.

Will Baumhofer’s two-run double set a new career-high in RBI as the senior is hitting .600 on the season collecting seven of his nine hits over the last three Charleston wins.

Charleston pitching racked up 12 strikeouts Tuesday night tying a season-high mark set on an Opening Night win over No. 14 Virginia Tech.

Tuesday’s win moves the Cougars to 1-0 in midweek contests this season and snaps a three-game skid to the Chanticleers. Charleston also evened the all-time series at 26-all with the comeback win.

Up Next

Charleston welcomes Michigan State from the Big Ten for Friday and Sunday games and host Air Force in a single game Saturday from Patriots Point. First pitch Friday against the Spartans is slated for 4 p.m.

