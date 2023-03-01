CSU’s Harris Jr. Named to Second Team of All-Big South List
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern sophomore Claudell Harris Jr. has been named to the 2022-23 All-Big South Team as a Second Team selection, the conference office has announced in advance of the start of this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships.
Claudell Harris Jr. blossomed into a star for the Bucs throughout the season, quickly turning into one of the top scorers in the Big South for Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side. Harris Jr. has averaged 17.5 points per contest, second-best in the league, while also finishing in the top-3 in field goal percentage (.473) and top-4 in free throw percentage (.796). He had a career-high 34 points against High Point as part of two 30-point outputs this season.
2021-22 Big South All-Conference Team
First-Team All-Conference
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood
Kelton Talford, Winthrop
Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville
Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate
Second-Team All-Conference
DaQuan Smith, Radford
Ricky Clemons, Campbell
Claudell Harris Jr., Charleston Southern
Cory Hightower, Winthrop
DQ Nicholas, Gardner-Webb
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Zack Austin, High Point
Jaden House, High Point
DeShaun Wade, Longwood
Bryan Antoine, Radford
Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb
All-Freshman Team
Anthony Dell’Orso, Campbell
Justin Bailey, USC Upstate
Jalen Forrest, Presbyterian
Kenyon Giles, Radford
Jordyn Surratt, USC Upstate
All-Academic Team
Laurynas Vaistaras, Campbell
Ademide Badmus, Gardner-Webb
Bryson Childress, High Point
Jesper Granlund, Longwood
Owen McCormack, Presbyterian
Shaquan Jules, Radford
Fletcher Abee, UNC Asheville
Thomas Sheida, USC Upstate
Player of the Year
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Freshman of the Year
Anthony Dell’Orso, Campbell
Defensive Player of the Year
Drew Pember, UNC Asheville
Coach of the Year
Mike Morrell, UNC Asheville
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Owen McCormack, Presbyterian
UP NEXT
Harris and the Bucs will be showcased at this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships, which tips-off for Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 9-seeded Bucs will meet No. 8-seed High Point in the first round inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
