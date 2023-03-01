CSU’s Harris Jr. Named to Second Team of All-Big South List

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern sophomore Claudell Harris Jr. has been named to the 2022-23 All-Big South Team as a Second Team selection, the conference office has announced in advance of the start of this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships.

Claudell Harris Jr. blossomed into a star for the Bucs throughout the season, quickly turning into one of the top scorers in the Big South for Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh’s side. Harris Jr. has averaged 17.5 points per contest, second-best in the league, while also finishing in the top-3 in field goal percentage (.473) and top-4 in free throw percentage (.796). He had a career-high 34 points against High Point as part of two 30-point outputs this season.

2021-22 Big South All-Conference Team

First-Team All-Conference

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Isaiah Wilkins, Longwood

Kelton Talford, Winthrop

Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville

Jordan Gainey, USC Upstate

Second-Team All-Conference

DaQuan Smith, Radford

Ricky Clemons, Campbell

Claudell Harris Jr., Charleston Southern

Cory Hightower, Winthrop

DQ Nicholas, Gardner-Webb

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Zack Austin, High Point

Jaden House, High Point

DeShaun Wade, Longwood

Bryan Antoine, Radford

Kareem Reid, Gardner-Webb

All-Freshman Team

Anthony Dell’Orso, Campbell

Justin Bailey, USC Upstate

Jalen Forrest, Presbyterian

Kenyon Giles, Radford

Jordyn Surratt, USC Upstate

All-Academic Team

Laurynas Vaistaras, Campbell

Ademide Badmus, Gardner-Webb

Bryson Childress, High Point

Jesper Granlund, Longwood

Owen McCormack, Presbyterian

Shaquan Jules, Radford

Fletcher Abee, UNC Asheville

Thomas Sheida, USC Upstate

Player of the Year

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Freshman of the Year

Anthony Dell’Orso, Campbell

Defensive Player of the Year

Drew Pember, UNC Asheville

Coach of the Year

Mike Morrell, UNC Asheville

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Owen McCormack, Presbyterian

UP NEXT

Harris and the Bucs will be showcased at this week’s Hercules Tires Big South Championships, which tips-off for Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The No. 9-seeded Bucs will meet No. 8-seed High Point in the first round inside Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

