Day 27: Murdaugh jury to visit Moselle property Wednesday morning

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The jury in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial will visit the Colleton County property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death.

That visit is set for Wednesday morning. Judge Clifton Newman will accompany jurors but he gave strict instructions that they were not to speak to anyone while they looked at the property.

Attorneys representing the defense and the prosecution will also accompany the jurors just to observe; they will also not be allowed to speak with jurors.

The jurors are set to make the journey to the Moselle Road property first thing Wednesday morning. Newman told the attorneys he hoped to be back at the Colleton County Courthouse by 11 a.m.

At that point, closing statements will begin.

The prosecution rested its case at the end of the day Tuesday after bringing back five witnesses and having one new one return for rebuttal.

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was the final witness called by prosecutors before they rested their rebuttal case.

Kinsey’s testimony took aim at a couple of defense witnesses that brought differing theories.

Focusing on angles and the theory from Michael Sutton that the shooter had to be between 5 feet, 2 inches, and 5 feet, 4 inches, Kinsey testified that the shooter could have been any size and still fired from the angles and trajectory in Sutton’s report.

Kinsey demonstrated kneeling, bending and changing heights while wielding a dowel rod as a prop to show how the same angle could be achieved at each point.

“In your professional opinion, can you exclude a 6-foot-4 defendant like Alex Murdaugh, or anyone for that matter at that height, from shooting that shotgun at that angle?” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

“Absolutely not,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey testified the crime scene was likely dynamic and chaotic. He said the shooter and Maggie Murdaugh were both moving.

