Deputies: 10-year-old charged for making threats to school in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child after they allegedly made threats to a school on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office and a school resource officer detained a 10-year-old Waccamaw Intermediate School student after they made threats, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says no weapons were found on school property, and nobody was in danger.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.