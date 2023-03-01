SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving motorcycle impacting traffic on James Island

In a tweet, deputies say the crash was reported at 2:50 p.m.
In a tweet, deputies say the crash was reported at 2:50 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say Folly Road near Sol Legare Road is closed after a Wednesday afternoon crash.

In a tweet, deputies say the crash was reported at 2:50 p.m.

It is a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with a serious injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

