FIRST ALERT: Crash involving motorcycle impacting traffic on James Island
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say Folly Road near Sol Legare Road is closed after a Wednesday afternoon crash.
In a tweet, deputies say the crash was reported at 2:50 p.m.
It is a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with a serious injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Folly Road is closed near Sol Legare Road for a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with serious injury. Collision was reported around 2:50 p.m. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/YLIdTdPL3B— Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) March 1, 2023
