FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-26E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near mile marker 220 Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 8:59 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department. She says all eastbound lanes are blocked while officers investigate the crash.

Wolfsen says five people have been transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic is backed up to the Rutledge Avenue exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.