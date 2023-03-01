SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-26E

The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near...
The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near mile marker 220 Tuesday night.(SCDOT)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near mile marker 220 Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 8:59 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department. She says all eastbound lanes are blocked while officers investigate the crash.

Wolfsen says five people have been transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic is backed up to the Rutledge Avenue exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

