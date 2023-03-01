SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks beat NC A&T on Tuesday

By USC Athletics
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored seven runs in the final two frames and pitched no-hit baseball for the first six frames in an 11-3 win over North Carolina A&T Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 28) at Founders Park.

James Hicks and Eli Jones combined for five innings of no hits with three strikeouts and just one walk. Trey Wheeler came into a 4-3 game in the seventh and got a strikeout, walk, flyout to end the threat. The Gamecocks responded with a pair in the seventh and five runs in the eighth.

Ethan Petry had three RBI in a 2-for-3 day while Will McGillis belted his fifth home run of the year in a two-hit performance. Gavin Casas had two hits while Braylen Wimmer scored three runs.

Jones earned the win in relief, striking out a pair in three innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina improves to 9-0 on the season for the second time in three years.

Carolina has scored five runs in an inning seven times this season.

James Hicks now has pitched nine scoreless innings this season.

McGillis joins Petry and Casas for the home run lead with five.

Cade Austin and Wesley Sweatt each had a scoreless inning of work on the mound.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Clemson, S.C., for the start of a three-game series on Friday night (March 3) at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, Berkeley County...
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh cries during day 25 of his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Jury hears graphic testimony as defense rests in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Arkansas State beats Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt tourney
Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first...
Gardner, Franklin push No. 13 Virginia past Clemson, 64-57
Clemson baseball
Spartans Outlast Tigers 6-3
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and LSU head coach Kim Mulkey before the Gamecocks faced...
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament