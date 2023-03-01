SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gardner, Franklin push No. 13 Virginia past Clemson, 64-57

Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first...
Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)(Mike Kropf | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 12 points and nine rebounds, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely each scored 12, and No. 13 Virginia outlasted Clemson 64-57 on Tuesday night to stop a two-game skid.

The Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved into a tie for second place in the league with No. 16 Miami with one game remaining.

PJ Hall led the Tigers (21-9, 13-6) with 19 points and Hunter Tyson had 17. Clemson got within 59-55 with 33 seconds left, but Virginia made five free throws and had a steal, sending the Tigers to their fifth loss in eight games.

The Cavaliers used a 13-2 run early in the second half to open their biggest lead at 41-27. Clemson chipped away, getting within seven at 57-50 with 3:21 left on a 3-pointer by Tyson.

Ryan Dunn hit both ends of a one-and-one for Virginia with 1:56 left, but Tyson followed with two free throws and Hunter’s 3 made it interesting in the final minute.

A steal by Reece Beekman on the Tigers’ next possession and Clark’s two free throws with 15.5 seconds left sealed it, allowing the Cavaliers to avoid their first three-game skid since late in the 2021 season.

Virginia missed its first eight shots, then hit six of seven in a 17-2 run to lead 17-7. The Tigers pulled within 28-23 at the half.

CONFERENCE RACE

Virginia and Miami are a half-game behind No. 25 Pittsburgh in the ACC. The Panthers play at Notre Dame on Wednesday night and close the regular season at Miami on Saturday.

Clemson fell into a tie for fourth in the ACC with Duke.

While Virginia has been shaky in the second half of its ACC schedule, it remained undefeated in league play at home. The Cavaliers’ only home loss this season was to then-No. 5 Houston on Dec. 17.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers needed more scoring from players other than Hall and Tyson. Chase Hunter had seven points, but no one else had more than four.

Virginia: The Cavaliers’ free-throw shooting has been abysmal of late. After converting at a 72% clip in their first 22 games, they have hit only 58.3% (55 of 96) in the last six. Virginia was 15 of 22 (68.2%) from the line on Tuesday. ... Dunn finished with 10 points, his most since he had 13 in an early-season blowout of Monmouth.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Finishes at home against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Virginia: Closes at home against Louisville on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported at 6:28 a.m. on Black Tom Road near Wills Lane, Berkeley County...
2 killed in early-morning Berkeley County crash
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh cries during day 25 of his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse...
Jury hears graphic testimony as defense rests in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Spartans Outlast Tigers 6-3
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and LSU head coach Kim Mulkey before the Gamecocks faced...
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament
CSU basketball
CSU’s Harris Jr. Named to Second Team of All-Big South List
Senior infielder Will Baumhofer continued his hot streak at the plate delivering an...
Cougars rally to take midweek from palmetto rival Coastal Carolina