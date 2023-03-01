High pressure to bring sunshine and spring-like temperatures!

HARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather today as a weak stationary front falls apart. After a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, we warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. The record high for today at the airport in North Charleston is 83 degrees set back in 2017. We are forecasting a high around 85 degrees, which means the record could fall. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s through Friday when a stronger cold front is expected to near the area. We expect a windy and warm Friday and we’ll likely stay dry for much of the day. The best chance of a shower or thunderstorm will pass through the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning. There is a low risk of a strong to severe thunderstorm because of the timing of arrival(at night, lack of heating of the day) plus the displacement of deep moisture will likely lead to little to no threat. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend as clouds slowly clear out on Saturday and we expect all sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, upper 60s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 85, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 84, Low 66.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy. Isolated PM Storms. High 83, Low 61.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 79, Low 49.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71, Low 48.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 73, Low 56.

