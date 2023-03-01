SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after chasing victim around gym and firing shots, police say

Man arrested after an early morning shooting at a Crunch Fitness location in Texas. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man was arrested in a fitness center shooting on Wednesday.

The Amarillo Police Department reports officers were called to a Crunch Fitness location in Amarillo regarding an early morning shooting.

Officers said they were told that a man was chasing another man around the gym and shooting at him.

KFDA reports the men involved were detained for questioning by police, and officers located a gun at the scene.

Amarillo police said 42-year-old Nicholas Frasier was taken into custody. He was booked into the Potter County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities reported no injuries in the incident, but the gym and a nearby business sustained damage from the bullets.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
A pursuit involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended at the base of the Westmoreland...
Law enforcement pursuit ends on Westmoreland Bridge
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial, jury visits Moselle property
North Charleston Police, with the cooperation of the Charleston County School District, are...
Report: Substitute teacher under investigation at Midland Park elementary
Jakeem Prioleau, 11, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers
North Charleston Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
The pay has jumped up to around $46,000 for the detention center and around $49,000 for...
Charleston Co. Sheriff addresses debate over $3.8M for deputy pay raises
Severe weather brings out scammers
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams that can follow
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say