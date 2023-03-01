N. Charleston Police launch anti-hate crime plan as push for new law continues

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is launching a plan to help people who feel they are victims of a hate crime to find a safe harbor to get help.

The agency will launch the “Safe Place” initiative, which is used in municipalities across the nation, to support miniorities and victims of a hate crime. Developed by the Seattle Police Department, it allows businesses to apply for a free decal to display on their window to indicate they are a “safe place” where people who feel they are being victimized can enter and find support as they call police and wait for them to arrive.

The program has already been implemented in more than 300 communities nationwide. The Charleston Police Department was the first in the state to implement the program in 2020.

The new push by North Charleston Police comes as South Carolina remains one of only two states in the nation without a statewide hate crime law.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) has been working to get a bill through the state house for years. It did not make it through the 2022 legislation session and he has already gotten to work on this year’s session.

The Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act is named for the pastor who was killed along with eight of his parishioners in the June 17, 2015, Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting. The bill would create additional penalties for people convicted of committing hate crimes.

Hate crimes are defined those that target victims based on their race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical or mental disability. If the crime is proven to be sparked because of any of those factors, the perpetrator could face an additional fine of up to $10,000 or an additional sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

Gilliard pre-filed the bill in early December. The bill was read at the house on Jan. 10, and has since been referred to the Committee on Judiciary and garnered more than 60 sponsors. Some of those sponsors include Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-Bamberg) and Elizabeth “Spencer” Whetmore (D-Charleston).

