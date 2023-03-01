SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
A pursuit involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended at the base of the Westmoreland...
Law enforcement pursuit ends on Westmoreland Bridge
North Charleston Police, with the cooperation of the Charleston County School District, are...
Report: Substitute teacher under investigation at Midland Park elementary
Jakeem Prioleau, 11, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers
North Charleston Police search for missing 11-year-old boy
North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the...
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Hwy. 52 Connector shuts down westbound side

Latest News

Aaron Stonecypher, 32, was reported missing by a friend after he was last seen on Sunday in the...
Charleston Police searching for missing man
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Final arguments to begin after Murdaugh jury visit to Moselle property
Deshawn Thomas is accused of killing a man in the 700 block of N. Tucker Boulevard in downtown...
St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors