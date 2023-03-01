North Charleston staffing firms using virtual reality in hiring process

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two North Charleston-based staffing firms have introduced virtual reality simulator assessment to test a job applicant’s skills.

Representatives from ProLogistix and Hire Dynamics say their virtual reality forklift simulator training is more efficient and safer. Full Tilt Consulting says the two staffing firms will now be including the simulator assessment for forklift operator applicants.

Employee Bridge spokesman Jon Nikolas said Nicklas said a major reason the VR forklift simulator was added to the company’s interview process was to determine whether the interviewee’s true skill set if they come from this background of work to avoid any accidents.

“We’re hoping to provide safe forklift operators for our clients here in the Tri-County area,” Nicklas said. “That’s the main thing is we just want to keep everybody safe. The second aspect is obviously increasing productivity so if you know you’ve got a skilled forklift operator then you can hold them to a high production standard. And speed and efficiency in a warehouse is what we’re looking for.”

The simulator uses a headset and a console and those assisting with the simulation testing are able to see on displays what the operator is seeing and doing while taking these assessments. Those with three to four months of experience will be given an assessment to determine their skill level in a test that takes about 10 minutes to complete, he said. It evaluates input on controls, safety, awareness of surroundings, and speed of movement.

Those who pass the VR simulator will then take an exam through a proctored video for an OSHA forklift exam.

He said those who do not pass the VR forklift assessment after two tries are able to apply for other performance-to-hire positions within the staffing firm.

Nikolas said this is a significant investment on behalf of EmployBridge and says from a safety standpoint it lets them leverage technology and helps the recruiting process run smoother by sorting those who are qualified.

The two staffing firms will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the firms’ new merged office, located at 3290 Ashley Phosphate Rd., Unit A.

ProLogistix and Hire Dynamics put over 600 people to work each week in the Charleston area, a news release states.

