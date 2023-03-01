Officials and umpires needed for Charleston spring youth sport league

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Department of Recreation is hoping to fill out its roster not of players, but of officials and umpires.

More than 5,500 kids are set to participate in baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer games later this month, with practices getting underway this week.

The department said they are still looking to fill roughly 25% of the officials who will call those events.

Though these games don’t have as high stakes as the World Series or National Championships, Director of Recreation Laurie Yarbrough said these sports play an integral role of forming community in the city. The officials are the people who make that possible.

Anyone can be an official, from a 17-year-old who loves baseball and is looking for a weekend job to parents and grandparents who enjoy sports. The city is looking for anyone who loves making a great athletic environment for kids.

“For our children to continue to be involved in positive activities, we need our community around us helping,” Yarbrough said. “We need volunteer coaches; we need officials out there and making it great. So we really depend on the community to help us serve our residents.”

The positions are paid, and there is a no-cost training session to prepare. The city will accommodate your schedule and location.

If you are interested in stepping up to the plate, contact the City of Charleston Department of Recreation’s main line at 843-724-7327.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.