SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials and umpires needed for Charleston spring youth sport league

The Charleston Department of Recreation is hoping to fill out its roster not of players, but of officials and umpires.
By Andrew Rowan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Department of Recreation is hoping to fill out its roster not of players, but of officials and umpires.

More than 5,500 kids are set to participate in baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer games later this month, with practices getting underway this week.

The department said they are still looking to fill roughly 25% of the officials who will call those events.

Though these games don’t have as high stakes as the World Series or National Championships, Director of Recreation Laurie Yarbrough said these sports play an integral role of forming community in the city. The officials are the people who make that possible.

Anyone can be an official, from a 17-year-old who loves baseball and is looking for a weekend job to parents and grandparents who enjoy sports. The city is looking for anyone who loves making a great athletic environment for kids.

“For our children to continue to be involved in positive activities, we need our community around us helping,” Yarbrough said. “We need volunteer coaches; we need officials out there and making it great. So we really depend on the community to help us serve our residents.”

The positions are paid, and there is a no-cost training session to prepare. The city will accommodate your schedule and location.

If you are interested in stepping up to the plate, contact the City of Charleston Department of Recreation’s main line at 843-724-7327.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
A pursuit involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended at the base of the Westmoreland...
Law enforcement pursuit ends on Westmoreland Bridge
North Charleston Police are responding to a crash that has blocked westbound lanes of the...
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Hwy. 52 Connector shuts down westbound side
Jakeem Prioleau, 11, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers
North Charleston Police search for missing 11-year-old boy
North Charleston Police, with the cooperation of the Charleston County School District, are...
Report: Substitute teacher under investigation at Midland Park elementary

Latest News

Two North Charleston staffing firms have added a virtual reality simulator to better screen...
North Charleston staffing firms using virtual reality in hiring process
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston hiring firms use virtual reality to screen applicants
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston hiring youth sport officials, umpires
The newly-built Folly Beach pier will be dedicated as the Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing...
Folly Beach Fishing Pier to be dedicated Wednesday