Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault outside Ruby Tuesday

The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two people they say assaulted a restaurant employee.
By Thomas Cassidy
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two people they say assaulted a restaurant employee.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that the incident happened outside of Ruby Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

“This worker was assaulted over what was said to be an ill-tasting drink,” Ravenell said. “This couple is out of control if this is all it takes to act this way.”

Ravenell said a security camera caught footage that shows two people attacking a server as she was outside on break.

The server told investigators she asked a customer how a situation could be resolved after they complained about a drink, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the employee went outside afterwards and was attacked by the couple.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

