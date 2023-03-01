SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

With severe weather season comes the threat of scams

FCC: No fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - As the spring storm season begins, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warned of scams in the aftermath of severe weather.

Better Business Bureau Vice President of Communications Josh Planos said as you plan for possible severe weather, you should also prepare for fraudsters who may show up during the aftermath looking to steal your money or information.

“Unfortunately, we see folks who are really looking to weaponize everything from lumber to new identification cards and kind of everything in between,” Planos said.

The FCC issued guidelines on staying safe from bad actors posing as legit contractors. The agency’s biggest piece of advice was to never give out personal information or agree to payment until you can independently verify the call is legitimate.

The FCC also warned contractors may claim to be a partner with your insurance company. In the release it cautioned people to never give policy numbers, coverage details, or other personal information out to companies with whom you have not entered into a contract.

Planos explained that a lot of municipalities require solicitation permits. He shared several tips to help avoid cons:

  • Ask any door-to-door salesperson for identification
  • Check their vehicles for a business name, phone number, and license for your state or province
  • Be wary of out of state vehicles

Lastly, government disaster assistance agencies do not call or text asking for financial account information and there is no fee required to apply for or get disaster assistance from FEMA or the Small Business Administration (SBA).

You can review full fraud warnings from FEMA, FCC, and FTC for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
BLOG: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
A pursuit involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended at the base of the Westmoreland...
Law enforcement pursuit ends on Westmoreland Bridge
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial, jury visits Moselle property
North Charleston Police, with the cooperation of the Charleston County School District, are...
Report: Substitute teacher under investigation at Midland Park elementary
Jakeem Prioleau, 11, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers
North Charleston Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
The pay has jumped up to around $46,000 for the detention center and around $49,000 for...
Charleston Co. Sheriff addresses debate over $3.8M for deputy pay raises
With severe weather season comes the threat of scams that can follow
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say