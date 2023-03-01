SC Lottery
Spartans Outlast Tigers 6-3

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. - USC Upstate scored four runs in the fourth inning en route to a 6-3 victory over Clemson at Fluor Field on Tuesday. The Spartans, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 7-2, while the Tigers dropped to 4-4. The two teams conclude the season series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on May 16.

Will Taylor crushed a long solo homer, his first of the year, in the second inning, then Blake Wright walked with the bases loaded later in the frame. Back-to-back two-run doubles by Noah Rabon and Cole Caruso in the fourth inning gave USC Upstate a 4-2 lead. In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles followed by Riley Bertram’s fielder’s choice plated a run.

In the seventh inning, Daniel Gernon grounded a run-scoring triple to double USC Upstate’s lead, then they added another run on a sacrifice fly.

Mathieu Curtis (2-0) earned the win in relief, as he yielded one run on six hits in 4.0 innings pitched. Noah Sullivan pitched the final 3.0 innings to record his first save of the year for the Spartans, who only allowed three of 16 Tiger baserunners to score. Nick Hoffmann (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers face South Carolina in a three-game series at three different sites, beginning Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

