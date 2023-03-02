1 hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a 24-year-old woman hurt.

The sheriff’s office responded at 7:45 a.m. to the Harrison Island Road area in Bluffton.

At the scene, investigators found a woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

“Community members reported hearing several shots fired in the area prior to the victim being found,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

The 24-year-old was then taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies have processed the scene and are now interviewing people who know the victim.

There is no official word yet on a suspect or any arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

