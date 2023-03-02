1,500 students expected at Trident Tech career fair

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- A student could get a glimpse into their future. That’s what Trident Technical College administrators are hoping when they host more than 1,500 college students for its first in-person Career Day since 2020 on Thursday.

Students will get to tour the North Charleston campus by viewing the labs and spaces of the more than 150 associate degrees, diploma and certificate programs. Those are grouped into 10 areas of interest.

“It’s an opportunity for them to explore the programs that we offer here and help them understand how those can lead to careers,” Trident Tech spokesperson Jennifer Lockhart said.

Lowcountry employers from a variety of industries will be on hand to inform students on how classes turn into careers.

Thursday’s program comes at a critical time for professional industries, many of which are experiencing a shortage of technical workers.

One way to systemically address the shortage is to introduce students to these careers with these types of educational events,” Trident’s Dean of Manufacturing and Maintenence, Robert Elliott, said.

“A lot of students do not know about manufacturing, they don’t know about the different occupations out there that pay very well,” he said. “When they come to our classes, or they come to see our labs, they get a glimpse of the type of equipment and the type of occupation that those industries have to offer.”

Tuition at Trident is free through the spring of 2024. Administrators say students should come with an open mind and see what peaks their interest.

