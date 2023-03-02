SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder of wife, son
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash
Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a...
North Charleston man charged in Ladson robbery

Latest News

Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder of wife, son
Murdaugh, 54, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the...
Jury returns verdict in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial, jury begins deliberations