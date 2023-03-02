SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Mystic River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash
Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a...
North Charleston man charged in Ladson robbery
The man was originally reported missing by a friend after he was last seen on Sunday in the...
Charleston Police locate missing man
The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near...
5 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-26, Charleston police say

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game
Shelling in Bakhmut is seen from the city of Chasiv Yar.
Russia continues to hit eastern Ukrainian city
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Chad Stears was the home plate umpire when one of the parrots made a home on his shoulder.
Parrot lands on umpire during collegiate softball game