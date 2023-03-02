SC Lottery
Charleston Wine and Food Festival underway in Holy City

The 2023 Charleston Wine and Food Festival, which features a variety of culinary events to...
The 2023 Charleston Wine and Food Festival, which features a variety of culinary events to showcase Charleston’s unique flavor, has kicked off in the Holy City.(Live 5/File)
By Molly McBride
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2023 Charleston Wine and Food Festival, which features a variety of culinary events to showcase Charleston’s unique flavor, has kicked off in the Holy City.

Beverage workshops, signature dinners, bar take-overs and the classic culinary village are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this year’s festival.

Click here for the full schedule of events.

Starting Thursday night, The Charleston Wine and Food Street Festival runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. This free family friendly block party will spotlight the City of Charleston’s diverse culinary, craft, and small business community.

But if Thursday’s block party doesn’t fully fill your plate, there are still tickets available for the Classic Culinary Village Friday and Sunday where you’ll find food sampling, interactive chef demos, snack shacks and more.

For those interested in popping in to an individual event, “The Lowdown” beverage workshop will show you ways to explore low or no-alcohol alternatives that taste just as good as the traditional version.

The event continues through Sunday.

