The Citadel loses at Winthrop 4-3

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Citadel got its offense going early in the game, but it was Winthrop who scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Bulldogs a 4-3 defeat Wednesday afternoon at the Winthrop Ballpark.

Game Information

Score: Winthrop 4, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (4-4), Winthrop (5-4)

Location: The Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Thomas Rollauer singled and Travis Lott drew a walk. After a sacrifice bunt, Luke Montenery drove in both runners with a double off the wall in left center.
  • The Citadel added a run in the second inning as Garrett Dill started a two-out rally with a base hit through the four hole. Rollauer followed with a double into the gap in left center to score the hustling Dill from first.
  • Winthrop got two runs back in the third inning on a two-run homer from Nicholas Badillo.
  • The Eagles tied the game in the fifth inning on a groundout from Brodie Hopkins.
  • Winthrop pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single from Ty Hooks.

Inside the Box Score

  • Thomas Rollauer led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
  • Luke Montenery doubled in the first inning and drove in a pair of runs.
  • Travis Lott drew a walk in the first inning to extend his streak of reaching safely to 14 games dating back to last season.
  • Sam Swygert got the start and allowed two runs on four hits and two strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
  • George Derrick Floyd gave up one run on two hits over 2.0 innings.
  • CJ Van Slooten (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing an unearned run and striking out two over 1.1 innings.
  • Conner Cummiskey retired the final two hitters of the eighth inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to the diamond March 3-5 as they welcome LIU to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 4 p.m.

