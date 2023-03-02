The Citadel loses at Winthrop 4-3

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Citadel got its offense going early in the game, but it was Winthrop who scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Bulldogs a 4-3 defeat Wednesday afternoon at the Winthrop Ballpark.

Game Information

Score: Winthrop 4, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (4-4), Winthrop (5-4)

Location: The Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Thomas Rollauer singled and Travis Lott drew a walk. After a sacrifice bunt, Luke Montenery drove in both runners with a double off the wall in left center.

The Citadel added a run in the second inning as Garrett Dill started a two-out rally with a base hit through the four hole. Rollauer followed with a double into the gap in left center to score the hustling Dill from first.

Winthrop got two runs back in the third inning on a two-run homer from Nicholas Badillo.

The Eagles tied the game in the fifth inning on a groundout from Brodie Hopkins.

Winthrop pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single from Ty Hooks.

Inside the Box Score

Thomas Rollauer led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.

Luke Montenery doubled in the first inning and drove in a pair of runs.

Travis Lott drew a walk in the first inning to extend his streak of reaching safely to 14 games dating back to last season.

Sam Swygert got the start and allowed two runs on four hits and two strikeouts over 4.0 innings.

George Derrick Floyd gave up one run on two hits over 2.0 innings.

CJ Van Slooten (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing an unearned run and striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Conner Cummiskey retired the final two hitters of the eighth inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to the diamond March 3-5 as they welcome LIU to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 4 p.m.

