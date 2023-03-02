The Citadel loses at Winthrop 4-3
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Citadel got its offense going early in the game, but it was Winthrop who scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Bulldogs a 4-3 defeat Wednesday afternoon at the Winthrop Ballpark.
Game Information
Score: Winthrop 4, The Citadel 3
Records: The Citadel (4-4), Winthrop (5-4)
Location: The Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, S.C.)
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Thomas Rollauer singled and Travis Lott drew a walk. After a sacrifice bunt, Luke Montenery drove in both runners with a double off the wall in left center.
- The Citadel added a run in the second inning as Garrett Dill started a two-out rally with a base hit through the four hole. Rollauer followed with a double into the gap in left center to score the hustling Dill from first.
- Winthrop got two runs back in the third inning on a two-run homer from Nicholas Badillo.
- The Eagles tied the game in the fifth inning on a groundout from Brodie Hopkins.
- Winthrop pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single from Ty Hooks.
Inside the Box Score
- Thomas Rollauer led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Luke Montenery doubled in the first inning and drove in a pair of runs.
- Travis Lott drew a walk in the first inning to extend his streak of reaching safely to 14 games dating back to last season.
- Sam Swygert got the start and allowed two runs on four hits and two strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
- George Derrick Floyd gave up one run on two hits over 2.0 innings.
- CJ Van Slooten (0-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing an unearned run and striking out two over 1.1 innings.
- Conner Cummiskey retired the final two hitters of the eighth inning.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to the diamond March 3-5 as they welcome LIU to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch for the series opener is set for 4 p.m.
