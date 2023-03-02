The Citadel’s Clark, Durr earn SoCon Postseason honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel’s Stephen Clark and Madison Durr earned postseason recognition by the Southern Conference on Wednesday.

Clark was named to the All-SoCon Second Team by the league’s head coaches and media, while Durr was selected to the All-Freshman Team by the media.

Clark ended the regular season by averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per game, leading the team in all four categories. Clark also leads the league in blocked shots, while ranking second in scoring, seventh in rebounding and 11th in assists.

He scored in double figures in 27 games during the regular season, including eclipsing the 20-point mark 10 times. Clark established his career-high with 26 points in back-to-back games against IUPUI and Charleston Southern, before doing that one better with 27 points against ETSU and 28 points against Western Carolina.

In the Bulldogs game against Wofford on Feb. 18, Clark became the program’s 37th member of the 1,000-point club. He also ranks third on the school’s all-time list with 193 career blocks.

Durr made an immediate impact in his first season in a Bulldog uniform as he started 27 games, averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He began his career with 12 points and six rebounds in the season opener at Clemson. Two games later, Durr flirted with a triple-double as he had nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Morris College. He posted a career-high 20 points against the College of Charleston, then recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Western Carolina.

The Bulldogs open the Ingles Southern Conference Tournament on March 3 against Mercer at 5 p.m. inside the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.

