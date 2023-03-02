CofC’s Robinson named CAA 6th man of the Year, 4 other Coguars earn postseason honors

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Five member of the College of Charleston men’s basketball team earned recognition in the major awards and All-CAA teams announced Thursday.

Pat Robinson III was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year while Dalton Bolon was named to the All-CAA first team. Ryan Larson and Ante Brzovic both picked up spots on the third team, and Jaylon Scott was named to the CAA All-Defensive team.

Robinson was key to Charleston’s remarkable depth and the impact it had on the Cougars’ 28-3 regular season. The graduate student from New Jersey was second on the Cougars with 11.2 points per game to lead a bench that ranked third nationally in the regular season at 34.03 points a night. Robinson shot 50% while coming off the bench in 29 of 31 contests and grabbed 3.2 rebounds per game.

In his first full year in the league, Bolon led the Cougars in point per game (12.7) for a spot on the All-CAA first team. The Gnadenhutten, Ohio native scored 20 + points four times this season, including a career-high 22 at North Carolina A&T, and was named the CAA Player of the Week after averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting and 50% from three in a 2-0 week for then No. 22 Charleston over UNCW and Elon.

Larson was named the Charleston Classic MVP and CAA Player of the Week after the Cougars championship performance in the Charleston Classic. The point guard from Minnesota ranks fifth in the CAA with 4.2 assists per game and third in assist to turnover while starting every game for the Cougars this season. He scored 938 career points in 151 career games played.

Brzovic joined the Cougars this season providing size in the post. The Croatian leads the team with double-doubles, recording three this season against The Citadel, Towson and Delaware. He scored 20 + points on three occasions while leading the team in rebounds per game (3.9).

Lastly, Scott earned a spot on the All-Defensive team for his reputation as lockdown defender often earning the opposing team’s toughest assignment. Jaylon came to Charleston as a gradate transfer after four seasons at Bethel College and leads the team in total offensive rebounds (57). He tied his season-high of 12 points vs. Towson and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds vs. Elon. Originally from Allen, Texas, he has made clutch play after clutch play this season for the Cougars, including the tying three against the Richmond, the game winning shot against Kent State and the game winning block against UNCW.

The Cougars finished the regular season with a 16-2 conference record. Hofstra’s 16-2 matching record and head-to-head win over 16-2 Charleston earned the Pride the No. 1 seed and placed the Cougars at No. 2. Hofstra and Charleston are the first duo of CAA teams to both reach 16 conference wins in the same season; only three CAA teams had achieved 16-2 regular season conference records prior to this season. Both teams earned a share of the regular season title.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.