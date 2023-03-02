SC Lottery
Coroner IDs child killed in Berkeley Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a Wednesday night crash near the Goose Creek area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Akina Koonce, 22 months old, died at an area hospital after being struck on private property in the 100 block of Robbin Street, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The incident happened at 6:10 p.m. when a 2014 Chevy SUV driving north on private property struck Koonce, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

The coroner’s office was notified approximately an hour later of the child’s death, Hartwell said.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt, Ridgeway said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County EMS and the Whitesville Fire Department responded.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit are investigating the incident with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

