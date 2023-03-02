SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man in connection with Hollywood shooting

Paul Jerome Shine Jr., 25, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime,(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Monday in the Hollywood area.

Paul Jerome Shine Jr., 25, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 on Monday at 1 p.m. The first officers on the scene found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was outside the home when he got into a dispute with another man who shot him with a handgun.

Deputies said the shooter left the scene in a vehicle that was recovered later in the day in the Adams Run area.

Knapp said deputies arrested Shine in North Charleston on Wednesday. He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

