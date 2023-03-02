FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring gusty winds, slight chance of storms Friday night!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will weaken as it moves through the Southeast Friday bringing a windy end to the week with the chance of a couple showers and storms. Because of expected wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph and the small chance of a strong storm, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. Ahead of our First Alert Weather Day tomorrow, we expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with the chance of a few showers this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb above 80° this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of rain this evening before starting out Friday morning, warm and breezy. Friday will be a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and warm weather. The breeze will pick up through the day with sustained winds between 15-25 mph by Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible late Friday near the beaches. There will be a very small chance of rain during the day but the rain chance will increase late Friday evening as a dying line of storms approach the area. A gusty downpour will be possible between 9pm and 2am before the cold front moves offshore.

We expect a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday with low 70s and sunshine on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Sky. Isolated PM Rain. High 83.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Warm and Windy. Isolated PM Rain/Storm. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.

