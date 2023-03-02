SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Early-morning fire blocks lanes of Rivers Ave. in N. Charleston

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire along Rivers Avenue.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded before 5:30 a.m. to the fire near the intersection with Remount Road.

The fire has blocked two lanes of Rivers headed toward Remount Road.

There has been no word from the fire department about the fire or whether anyone has been injured.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

