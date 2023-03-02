Folly Beach receives millions for emergency beach renourishment

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach received a significant amount of federal funding for emergency renourishment following beach damage from Hurricane Ian.

The September storm washed away sand dunes and caused erosion to take away parts of the beach.

The $27 million of funding will work to get the beach back to normal with sand replacement.

“This is not a full renourishment, but it does allow us to get a little more beach back in place for the protection of infrastructure and recreation,” Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said.

Around 900,000 cubic yards or 90,000 dump trucks of sand, will be replaced, and the city plans to use sand from the Folly River.

“That kind of does two things,” Goodwin said. “It helps us refurbish the beach with beach sand that just kind of washes around in the river, and it kind of opens up the river for the boaters, gets rid of some sand bars.”

The mayor believes beachgoers will be excited about the project, but they are not the only ones who will benefit.

Safety is a concern when the beach is in its current state.

“A lot of people don’t understand but especially in medical emergencies, we have a lot of equipment to carry, so it’s helpful when we can bring that one a cart or a four-wheeler, and with a small beach that’s impacted by the storm, it makes it pretty difficult or impossible to do, so getting this sand is a huge help for us,” the City of Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath said.

The sand is also crucial for those who rely on the beach for business.

“Just makes the beach so much deeper, so much more room for everybody, everybody’s not shoulder to shoulder stuffed on the beach, so once we get that new beach it’ll be glory days for us,” Sun & Ski Beach Service Owner Andy Pracht said.

The project most likely will not get underway till after the busy season.

“Everybody just has to work together to get through the summer,” Pracht said. “It’s going to be crowded. It kind of is what it is. Hopefully, we could have a new beach by this summer but we’re not going to. So, if we have one by next summer that would be awesome.”

City officials say this will be the first emergency renourishment Folly has needed since 2018.

They say It will be a few months before a timeline is laid out for the project.

A contract should be awarded in late summer/early fall and construction will start shortly after.

