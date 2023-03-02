Late Charge Pushes Bucs Through to Quarters in Big South Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball led for only 2:16 in the contest, but it was the final 2:16 as they knock off 8th-seeded High Point, 72-70, in a thriller to open the 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Tournament.

THE CLAUDELL WAY FT. BRYAN

Fresh off a Second Team nod, Claudell Harris Jr. led the way for the Bucs, finishing the contest with a team-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds and an assist. Tyeree Bryan answered the call as well on both sides of the floor. Bryan finished with 14 of his own to add to his nine boards, but the impact was only greater on the other side of the floor, holding Jaden House to just six points in the closing stanza.

DO NOT PASS GO

Charleston Southern made a statement down the stretch of the contest, holding High Point without a field goal for the final 5:49. A Bryan Randleman layup to put the Panthers up five under the six-minute mark, but that would be the last bucket High Point would find. Charleston Southern outscored the Panthers 12-5 the rest of the way.

HUSTLE STATS

Charleston Southern continues to turn in impressive performances in the hustle stats, starting with offensive rebounds as they chased down 16 offensive boards. The Bucs also recorded a season-high six blocks in the contest to add to five steals. Points in the paint went the way of the Bucs as well, as Charleston Southern outscored the Panthers 44-28 in the category.

DOUBLE FIGURES

Charleston Southern saw three Bucs finish the contest with double figures, led by Harris Jr.’s 20. Bryan was right behind with 14 and guard RJ Johnson added 11 to round out the list. Johnson had a big bucket to give the Bucs the lead back in the final two minutes of the contest.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will move on to the second round of the Hercules Tires Big South Championships and will see top-seeded UNC Asheville in Charlotte. The third meeting between the two sides will be scheduled for Friday, March 3, and is slated for a noon tip.

