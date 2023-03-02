SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a...
North Charleston man charged in Ladson robbery
The man was originally reported missing by a friend after he was last seen on Sunday in the...
Charleston Police locate missing man
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash
The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near...
5 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-26, Charleston police say

Latest News

The 2023 Charleston Wine and Food Festival, which features a variety of culinary events to...
Charleston Wine+Food Festival underway in Holy City through Sunday
The Charleston County School District is asking parents to select between two options for the...
Charleston Co. schools opens survey on 2023-24 school calendar
FILE - Industrial pollution is shown in this file photo. Carbon dioxide is released when fossil...
Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022
A Spirit Airlines flight made an emergency landing after a battery in an overhead bin caught...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing after battery fire
Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire along Rivers Avenue.
Rivers Ave. reopens after early-morning fire in N. Charleston