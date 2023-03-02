Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic services determined a Honda sedan was turning left from Folly Road toward Sol Legare Road when it entered the motorcyclist’s path and hit the motorcycle, according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The motorcyclist, who Knapp says was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene. No one inside the sedan was hurt.

While deputies investigated, lanes of Folly Road were closed for more than two hours.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Folly Road is closed near Sol Legare Road for a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash with serious injury. Collision was reported around 2:50 p.m. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/YLIdTdPL3B — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) March 1, 2023

