Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic services determined a Honda sedan was turning left from Folly Road toward Sol Legare Road when it entered the motorcyclist’s path and hit the motorcycle, according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The motorcyclist, who Knapp says was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene. No one inside the sedan was hurt.

While deputies investigated, lanes of Folly Road were closed for more than two hours.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

