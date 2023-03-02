One killed in early-morning Colleton County crash

SC Lottery
By Patrick Phillips
Mar. 2, 2023
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened on I-95 southbound near mile marker 45, three miles away from the U.S. 21 exit to Yemassee, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Investigators say a 2007 Chrysler sedan went off the road on the right, overcorrected, and then went off the road on the left, hitting several trees.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene, Ridgeway said.

The Colleton County Coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

