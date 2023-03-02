Pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a Wednesday night crash near the Goose Creek area.
It happened at the 100th block of Robbin St. at 6:10 p.m.
A 2014 Chevy SUV was driving north on a private property; the SUV then hit a pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The pedestrian later died at the hospital; the driver of the SUV was not hurt, Ridgeway said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
