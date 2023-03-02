Pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a Wednesday night crash near the Goose Creek area.

It happened at the 100th block of Robbin St. at 6:10 p.m.

A 2014 Chevy SUV was driving north on a private property; the SUV then hit a pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The pedestrian later died at the hospital; the driver of the SUV was not hurt, Ridgeway said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

