Pence to attend law enforcement panel in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon to meet with area law enforcement officials.

Pence is attending a roundtable discussion in North Charleston with Police Chief Reggie Burgess. The roundtable is being held amid renewed calls from the “Defund the Police” movement.

Pence was originally scheduled to attend that event earlier this month but had to cancel his plans because of a family issue.

Later in the day, Pence will travel to the Upstate where he will participate in a “fireside chat” at Bob Jones University in Greenville. He will then sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God,” after the chat.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.