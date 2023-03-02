Pinewood Prep alum Jalen Slawson named SoCon Player of the Year

Greenville, S.C. – Furman’s Jalen Slawson was the consensus selection as Southern Conference Player of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches and media, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Slawson was joined on the first team squads by fellow fifth-year senior Mike Bothwell while Paladin rookie Ben VanderWal earned a spot on the coaches’ SoCon All-Freshman team.

A native of Summerville, S.C., Slawson averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocked shots per game during the regular season. His versatile stat line has not been matched by an NCAA Division I player in the past decade. The forward stepped up his play in league play by contributing 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing to power Furman to a 15-3 SoCon record, a share of the regular season title, and the Paladins’ first No. 1 seed in the SoCon Men’s Basketball Championship since 1991.

Slawson, who captured Furman’s 12th SoCon Player of the Year citation in program history and first since Devin Sibley won the award in 2017, posted eight double-doubles this season. He totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds in a victory over Belmont, 16 points and 12 boards at Appalachian State, and posted 25 points in a home victory over Winthrop. During conference play, Slawson hit the game-tying shot in regulation and keyed a 91-84 overtime win over Samford with 26 points and 11 rebounds. On February 22, the Pinewood Prep product netted 27 points in a 70-67 win over Mercer in his final regular season home game at Timmons Arena. The first team All-SoCon honor marked the second straight for Slawson.

