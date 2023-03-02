SC Lottery
Police: 1 in custody after downtown Charleston shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have one person in custody following a shooting just after noon on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect but are calling the shooting an isolated incident. They say there is no threat to the community.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said the shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m. in the area of Reid Street between Drake Street and East Bay Street.

There was no immediate word on how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

