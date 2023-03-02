SC Lottery
Police: 1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting; suspect in custody

Officers responded to Reid Street between Drake and East Bay Streets just after noon.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Thursday shooting in downtown Charleston.

Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Reid Street between Drake and East Bay Streets just after noon.

At the scene, investigators found a man hurt by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After setting a perimeter, police found McNeil close to the scene and arrested him, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

McNeil is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on March 3 at 2 p.m. A booking photo of McNeil has not yet been made available.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

