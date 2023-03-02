SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff: Florida man fatally shot teenage daughter, 3 others

Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The...
Deputies reported finding the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother. The other two victims were identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAVERAL GROVES, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida man was arrested Wednesday after fatally shooting his teenage daughter and three other people, authorities said.

Domenico Gigante, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference.

Deputies responded to a Canaveral Groves home early Wednesday morning after one of two surviving children had called a relative for help, officials said. Canaveral Groves is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Cape Canaveral.

The deputies found the bodies of 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and her mother Constance Terwilliger, who previously had been in a relationship with Gigante, Ivey said. The other two victims were identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, and Michael Andrew Watson, 36.

Officials didn’t give a motive for the slayings.

Gigante was arrested later Wednesday at his Rockledge home, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the crime scene, officials said.

Gigante was being held without bail. Online jail records didn’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
The man was originally reported missing by a friend after he was last seen on Sunday in the...
Charleston Police locate missing man
Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a...
North Charleston man charged in Ladson robbery
The Charleston Police Department says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on I-26 near...
5 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-26, Charleston police say
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
The Rethink Folly Road Complete Streets Initiative focuses on improving connectivity and...
Rethink Folly Road makes headway in phase one
It happened at the 100th block of Robbin St. at 6:10 p.m.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash