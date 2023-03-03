SC Lottery
Bill filed in statehouse would allow cities, towns to annex ‘donut holes’

“Donut holes” refer to county areas surrounded by city limits.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill filed in the statehouse would allow cities and towns across the state to annex “donut holes” through an ordinance, but one Lowcountry county is not in support of this.

“Donut holes” refer to county areas surrounded by city limits. These areas would have to exist for five years before officials have the option of annexing them.

State Rep. Joe Bustos, R-Charleston County, who filed this bill, said this would make government more efficient.

Bustos gave the example that property owners are allowed to fire guns in their backyards in the county, but people in Mount Pleasant are not allowed.

He also said it is not unusual for first responders to often hand off areas, due to them being in the county rather than in town limits.

A Charleston County committee voted Thursday night to oppose his bill, citing mainly that it infringes on a property owner’s rights to choose where they live.

Bustos, meanwhile, argued that, if passed, the measure could make life easier for South Carolinians.

“You know, whether you’re in the town or in the county, as public officials, we should all be working towards getting the residents the best that we can get for them and maximize their tax money that they’re paying,” Bustos said.

Bustos said the bill requires public hearings to be held on any ordinance where cities want to annex these unincorporated pockets of county.

