SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Police: 1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting; suspect in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash

Latest News

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
US to send more ammo, folding armored bridges to Ukraine
The former vice president and around a dozen leaders spoke for around an hour to discuss the...
Former VP Pence holds roundtable discussion with Lowcountry law enforcement
South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds a copy of the state’s official...
SC lawmakers call for impeachment inquiry after comptroller general’s $3.5B error
Police responded to the 1800th block of Carriage Ln.
Police respond to West Ashley shooting