Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old man who died after being shot in downtown Charleston Thursday.
Kyre Washington was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. from a gunshot wound after being transported to an area hospital.
Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting.
Wayne McNeil, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Reid Street between Drake and East Bay Streets just after noon.
At the scene, investigators found a man hurt by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
After setting a perimeter, police found McNeil close to the scene and arrested him, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
McNeil is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on March 3 at 2 p.m.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.