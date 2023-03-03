SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody

Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Thursday shooting in downtown Charleston.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old man who died after being shot in downtown Charleston Thursday.

Kyre Washington was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. from a gunshot wound after being transported to an area hospital.

Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Wayne McNeil, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Reid Street between Drake and East Bay Streets just after noon.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said the shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m. in the...
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said the shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m. in the area of Reid Street between Drake Street and East Bay Street.(Live 5)

At the scene, investigators found a man hurt by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After setting a perimeter, police found McNeil close to the scene and arrested him, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

McNeil is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on March 3 at 2 p.m.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston youth pastor charged with assaulting 10 girls
The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Westmoreland Bridge backs up traffic into West Ashley
Police responded to the 1800th block of Carriage Ln.
Coroner IDs victim in West Ashley shooting
Deputies are seeking information in a January shooting that left an Awendaw woman injured.
Deputies seek information in Awendaw shooting