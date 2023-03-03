Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old man who died after being shot in downtown Charleston Thursday.

Kyre Washington was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. from a gunshot wound after being transported to an area hospital.

Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Wayne McNeil, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to Reid Street between Drake and East Bay Streets just after noon.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said the shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m. in the area of Reid Street between Drake Street and East Bay Street. (Live 5)

At the scene, investigators found a man hurt by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After setting a perimeter, police found McNeil close to the scene and arrested him, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

McNeil is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing on March 3 at 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

