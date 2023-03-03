Coroner IDs 2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a Thursday crash in North Charleston.

Allison Smith, 34, died on the scene and Sacha Hampton, 24, later died at a hospital, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Smith is the owner and founder of Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts, a bakery shop in downtown Charleston.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26.

North Charleston Police say two people were killed in the two-vehicle crash. O’Neal says Smith was driving and was hit by another vehicle. Hampton was an “unrestrained passenger” in the vehicle that hit Smith’s vehicle, according to O’Neal.

Darrius L. Frasier, 22, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the crash.

Frasier is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $200,000.

Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts is closed until further notice, according to a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

