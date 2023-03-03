SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges

One of the victims was the owner of a Charleston bakery shop
North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after a Thursday crash left two people dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a Thursday crash in North Charleston.

Allison Smith, 34, died on the scene and Sacha Hampton, 24, later died at a hospital, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Smith is the owner and founder of Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts, a bakery shop in downtown Charleston.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26.
The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26. (Live 5)

North Charleston Police say two people were killed in the two-vehicle crash. O’Neal says Smith was driving and was hit by another vehicle. Hampton was an “unrestrained passenger” in the vehicle that hit Smith’s vehicle, according to O’Neal.

Darrius L. Frasier, 22, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the crash.

Frasier is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set at $200,000.

Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts is closed until further notice, according to a post on the bakery’s Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Coroner IDs 67-year-old motorcyclist killed in James Island crash
Around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, a fire at Colonial Grand near the 3500 block of Mary Ader Ave....
Investigators search for cause of West Ashley weekend apartment fire
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston student ministry leader charged with assaulting 10 girls
The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Westmoreland Bridge backs up traffic into West Ashley