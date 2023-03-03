SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 67-year-old motorcyclist killed in James Island crash

Charleston County deputies are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Kenneth Howard, of Charleston, died on the scene from his injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Charleston County deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic services determined a Honda sedan was turning left from Folly Road toward Sol Legare Road when it entered the motorcyclist’s path and hit the motorcycle, according to spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The motorcyclist, who Knapp says was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead on the scene. No one inside the sedan was hurt.

While deputies investigated, lanes of Folly Road were closed for more than two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

