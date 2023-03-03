SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim in West Ashley shooting

The Charleston Police Department says they are on the scene of a Thursday night shooting.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Thursday night shooting in West Ashley.

Adan Obed Aguilar-Suarez, 32, from Mexico, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane at 7:31 p.m.

Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers located a man who had been shot at the Jaunt Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Police: N. Charleston youth pastor charged with assaulting 10 girls
The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
FIRST ALERT: Crash on Westmoreland Bridge backs up traffic into West Ashley
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Coroner identifies man killed in downtown shooting; suspect in custody
Deputies are seeking information in a January shooting that left an Awendaw woman injured.
Deputies seek information in Awendaw shooting