Coroner IDs victim in West Ashley shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Thursday night shooting in West Ashley.

Adan Obed Aguilar-Suarez, 32, from Mexico, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane at 7:31 p.m.

Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers located a man who had been shot at the Jaunt Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKING Just got to the scene and I see about 5-7 units. There’s crime scene tape around one of the areas of “The Jaunt” apartments. @Live5News https://t.co/rf5D8cC8K7 pic.twitter.com/x35h0hnkA9 — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.