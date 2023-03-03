Deputies seek information in Awendaw shooting

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in a January shooting that injured an Awendaw woman.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says four people rang the doorbell to a home on Theodore Brunson Road around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The video doorbell system showed four people near the home.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says someone fired shots as the door was answered hitting the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

Knapp said the video captured the moments before the shooting, but not the actual shooting.

The shooter is described as slender with long dreads.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

