SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies seek information in Awendaw shooting

Deputies are seeking information in a January shooting that left an Awendaw woman injured.
Deputies are seeking information in a January shooting that left an Awendaw woman injured.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in a January shooting that injured an Awendaw woman.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says four people rang the doorbell to a home on Theodore Brunson Road around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The video doorbell system showed four people near the home.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says someone fired shots as the door was answered hitting the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

Knapp said the video captured the moments before the shooting, but not the actual shooting.

The shooter is described as slender with long dreads.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Police: 1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting; suspect in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
‘It might have been the monster you become’: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

The city of Charleston is conducting a survey to learn residents' concerns about hazards the...
Charleston wants feedback on plan to reduce hazards
The September storm washed away sand dunes and caused erosion to take away parts of the beach.
Folly Beach receives millions for emergency beach renourishment
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston wants feedback on plan to reduce hazards
Food costs are up for both food banks and clients
Demand for help increasing at Lowcountry food banks