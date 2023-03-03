FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring gusty winds, storm threat late Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While most of your Friday will be dry and warm, winds will pick up and a slight chance of storms will be possible by the overnight hours.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the turbulent weather expected late Friday.

A cold front will bring wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph for much of the Lowcountry into the afternoon, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

“There will be a line of weakening storms and rain that will move through late Friday evening,” he said.

The showers could produce a quick round of rain and gusty winds of up to 30 to 40 mph, Sovine said.

“A gusty downpour will be possible between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. before the cold front moves offshore.

The threat for severe weather has been downgraded for the Lowcountry since Thursday’s forecast, however. The Storm Prediction Center places the severe weather threat for the Lowcountry at its lowest level, a one in its five-point scale.

