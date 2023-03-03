FIRST ALERT: Crash on Westmoreland Bridge backs up traffic into West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 is causing a traffic backup of at least four miles.

The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Charleston Police and Fire are responding to the scene of the crash.

Traffic is backed up through mile marker 11, approximately three miles away.

There was no word on whether the crash involved injuries.

Drivers should look for an alternative route or expect delays.

